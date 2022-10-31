Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’ve been lucky to have a chance to see all sorts of episodes so far this season. Is that tradition continuing tonight?

Well, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: It’s not. With that being said, though, there’s a pretty understandable reason for the break: It’s Halloween! (Read on — we have some more information ahead about when to expect the next new episode.)

While we live in an era now where streaming / DVR numbers matter tremendously, but we can’t just sit here and ignore live viewership. This is the most important thing for almost every broadcast network and for CBS, they don’t want to sacrifice an episode of NCIS on a night where viewers are off doing other things. The same goes, for the record, for everything else on their schedule as well.

Unfortunately, this hiatus is going to extend into next week, as well; the long-running crime drama is going to be returning on Monday, November 14 with an installment titled “Love Lost.” If you want to get more news about it, be sure to read the synopsis below:

“Love Lost” – NCIS must investigate the Secretary of the Navy when her husband claims she tried to murder him, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After this one airs…

We’ve already seen some early information suggesting that there will be a Thanksgiving episode this year on November 21! Now that we’ve got this new version of the team a little bit settled, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few seasonal stories scattered here and there.

