The Good Fight season 6 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on The Good Fight season 6 episode 10, we have to prepare for something big. After all, we are closing in on the end of the show.

The series finale here is more than just a finale for the Paramount+ show; this is the end of a saga that first kicked off back on The Good Wife more than a decade ago. While many of the characters on The Good Fight are new, Diane Lockhart is not. We’ve been mostly invested in her from the get-go, and we have certainly seen her face a number of challenges and victories here.

In episode 9, we saw her face big decisions as to how far she was willing to go for the good of democracy. The show has become politically-charged the past several years in a way that the original never could on CBS — it has become bolder, more satirical, and willing to challenge its own status quo. Diane has led the charge for much of that and even in the series finale, there’s a chance for further awakenings.

Of course, the big challenge entering this episode is that there is so much going on for the entire roster. How is everything going to be tied up? Maybe it won’t be, and that may end up being the point here. There is a risk that comes with biting off more than the show can chew, and it’s probably why in the end, our biggest hope for this final episode is that it mostly focuses on the characters and stories we’ve come to care about the most. Also, sometimes one simple moment between two characters can leave the most powerful impression; it is one of the reasons why The Good Wife has one of the most underrated series finales ever. The redux of the slap with Alicia and Diane was so important to both of them and evidence of the full scope of their journeys.

