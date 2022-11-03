The Capture season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following today’s big season 2 debut on Peacock, can you expect The Capture season 3 to happen? What is there to root for? Of course, we’re happy to have a number of things to break down within!

First things first, let’s break down where things currently stand: The crime drama starring Holliday Grainger has yet to be confirmed for another season. The series originally aired on BBC One in the UK, so odds are the streaming service will end up following that network’s lead. There are a lot of metrics here that matter, but it’s clear to us that the British viewership will be looked at first and foremost. If it gets renewed overseas, there’s a good chance that Peacock could get it a few months later.

Provided that the show gets renewed, let’s just say that there could be a pretty-long wait ahead to actually see new episodes on the air. There were years between season 1 and season 2 on the network, and there’s a chance something similar could happen again here. Some of the wait may have been due to the global health crisis, but it is also worth noting that the BBC tends to follow the beat of their own drum. They don’t really worry so much about having a new season every single year; what matters the most to them is content, and working in order to make sure that they have good stuff to bring to the table every single week. If they have that, they can figure everything else out. They can also certainly feel like viewers will continue to flock to their shows.

So, for now, enjoy the exploits of DCI Rachel Carey, at least if you haven’t had a chance to watch season 2 yet. We’ll be back with more of the future down the road.

