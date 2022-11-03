American Horror Story: NYC episode 7 promo: Whitely’s creation

As you get yourselves prepared for American Horror Story: NYC episodes 7 and 8 next week, things are going to get weird — and of course, we say that knowing full well that they’ve already been pretty darn weird so far.

So what’s at the forefront of this next new episode? Think in terms of Whitely, Jeff Hiller’s super-creepy character and the Mai Tai Killer. He is the one seemingly at the center of the evil this season more so than Big Daddy, who is a ghostly symbol more so than an actual perpetrator. We know that some of the main characters are well-aware of who he is at this point, but that doesn’t mean that they are able to stop him. He just got away after he was confronted by Henry.

We know already that a part of Whitely’s endgame involves a pride parade and showing off his creation, which seems to be an amalgamation of a lot of different body parts of his victims. There is a specific agenda in his mind, one that clearly he won’t be convinced away from. He has to be stopped, but doing that won’t be easy. Hannah is worried for her patients, Patrick still doesn’t have the support of all the NYPD, and we know that Gino’s own business has been threatened.

This season is absolute chaos but after a messy episode 5, we do think that episode 6 started to really accelerate this story in some interesting ways. This is the version of the show we hope the writers stick to over the remaining episodes; the potential is here right now to have one of the best final stretches we’ve seen in a good while. It just comes down to if the show can stick the landing.

Where do you think the story is going moving into American Horror Story: NYC episodes 7 and 8?

