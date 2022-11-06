Is The Serpent Queen new tonight on Starz? Season 2 talk

Is The Serpent Queen new tonight on Starz? After what we saw last week, is there more for the historical drama?

We don’t want to beat around the bush here, so let’s just say that there is both good and bad news that we can hand down in this piece. Where do we start? The best spot is by just noting that, unfortunately, there is no new episode on the network tonight. However, we are going to be seeing some more of the show down the road! Last month the network confirmed that there will be a season 2 for the series down the road, so that’s not something you have to worry about.

Instead, the question just becomes when the next batch of episodes is actually going to premiere and when it comes to that, we’re going to be waiting for a good while. The earliest we envision it back is late 2023, but it could be even later depending on a couple of factors. For starters, there is the fact that Starz has a pretty loaded schedule and in general, it is taking a long time for a number of their shows to come back.

Beyond this, there is also the fact that episodes still need to be filmed for Samantha Morton and the rest of the cast! There is just a lot of work that needs to be done and in general, we tend to think that everyone involved is going to be pretty patient. All things considered, there is no reason for them not to be.

If you know a little bit about the life of Catherine De Medici, then you probably have a good sense of what season 2 is going to look like. What this character shows is how there are different ways to rule, and how important influence can be.

