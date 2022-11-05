Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive into even more great stuff when it comes to the sketch show?

Given that this show tends to fluctuate between new episodes and repeats over the course of the year, we can’t be shocked if there is a perpetual sense of conclusion here. Now, let’s go ahead and share some of the good news: There IS an installment coming on the air, and it is hosted by none other than Amy Schumer. The actress is no stranger to sketch comedy; not only does she have her own show Inside Amy Schumer, but she has also taken on this role in the past. She is ultimately more qualified to take on this hosting gig than just about any person, save for a former cast member. We have no doubt that she is going to kill this.

As for what sort of sketches we could see, we’re imagine a handful of off-the-wall ideas and not necessarily things that are super-topical in nature. Because Schumer is also a writer, we tend to think that she will be heavily involved in coming up with sketches.

We should note that Amy will not be the final host for the month of November, as there is another one set for November 12, as well. After this one, we imagine a hiatus coming for Thanksgiving and from there, we can have the show come back for a run during the holidays. We’ve said this before, but that is our favorite time of year for SNL. There are just so many memorable sketches and performances that tend to come out at around that point. Of course, we’re hoping that there will be a few exciting hosts that get thrown in here, as well.

hey @amyschumer! welcome to the show! pic.twitter.com/G6FRWpy2b5 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 2, 2022

