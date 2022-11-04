Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere date: November hopes

Odds are, you are well aware that you will be waiting a long time to see The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 arrive on Amazon. The big-budget fantasy epic recently wrapped up its first season, so there is not going to be a rush to get new episodes on the Prime Video service.

So what could we learn about season 2 over the course of the month? It feels obvious that we won’t be getting a premiere date, but there is some other news that could be shared.

Take, for starters, what could be happening behind the scenes at the moment. In the event that you did not know, production for season 2 is currently underway in the United Kingdom. (The base moved there after filming season 1 in New Zealand.) Odds are, this is going to be continuing for the next several months before eventually transitioning into a post-production period. We do think we could get a few BTS teases from the cast, or maybe even a casting announcement or two.

As for anything beyond that, let’s just say it feels a little unlikely for a multitude of reasons. There’s just not going to be another footage shot to release a teaser or a trailer, and we don’t think a premiere date will be announced until production is wrapped. Our hope is that we’ll be able to venture back to Middle-earth at some point in the first half of 2024; one of the reasons why there was a season 2 order so early was to ensure that there wouldn’t be some insanely-long hiatus. Even still, the ambition and scope of this show makes it pretty impossible for it to be an annual event … even if that would’ve been a cool thing to see.

