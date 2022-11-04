Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: How early could we get it?

We don’t think that it is going to be any secret to people out there that we’re rooting for Cobra Kai season 6 to happen as soon as possible.

Regardless of whatever Netflix announces or does not announce when it comes to the future of this show, one thing still feels clear: It’s going to come back. There is just too much of a passionate audience behind the show for anything else to happen here! The larger questions are of course 1) when the renewal gets announced and 2) when the show actually comes back.

Assuming that the former happens, when is the earliest that we could realistically expect a season 6 to premiere? It certainly wouldn’t be in the first eight or nine months of next year. There are no scripts presently written as far as we know, and that’s without even mentioning that filming has yet to kick off. There are a lot of metaphorical boxes that still need to be checked, and we have to get to some of those before we can really do a whole lot else. This is why we’re getting set for a far more substantial hiatus than what we had between seasons 3 and 4, or between seasons 4 and 5.

At the moment, the best-case scenario we could imagine for some new episodes is that they come out at some point in December 2023, and even that could be a stretch. Remember that once episodes film, they still need to undergo a long post-production process that takes months. Because this is Netflix, the show can’t premiere until all of the episodes are done and ready, and that of course complicates things in its own way.

In the end, don’t be surprised if we are waiting until early 2024 to see more of this world.

