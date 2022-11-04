House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Looking far ahead…

As we’ve gone over in the past here, we recognize that we have a really long wait ahead for House of the Dragon season 2. There is no other way around it! Filming has yet to kick off for the latest batch of episodes, and signs point to that happening next year. More than likely, the show is going to be back in 2024, and we’re hoping that there will be a lot of updates in the months to come.

Let’s go ahead and get to what one of these updates could be: A season 3 renewal. Is there reason for any optimism here at all? It’s at least a fun thing to think about at the moment…

Beyond just our own hopes for this upcoming season, there is a logical reason for the network to want to a renewal soon. After all, it makes the production timeline a little bit easier. If they don’t want there to be enormous hiatuses from one season to the next, it benefits them to get a little bit more of a commitment out there so that the writers can start to work on scripts a little bit early.

If you remember, George R.R. Martin has already said that he envisions this show to run for four seasons, though showrunner Ryan Condal has not committed to that. It just seems like a logical move for the series to make if there is enough story. The ratings were enormously successful for season 1, and we know that HBO is already considering some other spin-offs and prequels set within this world!

