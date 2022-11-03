Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: The new implications

If you are like us, then you’re probably wondering very much at this point what is happening with Perry Mason season 2. After all, the show is coming back! We even know that it is coming back at some point in February.

Now, we get to the big question of exactly when the series will be coming back for more. We learned yesterday that The Last of Us will be premiering on January 15. Meanwhile, it’s already confirmed that Succession season 4 will be back in the spring. If the Matthew Rhys series is airing on Sunday nights, it’s going to be in the 10:00 p.m. Eastern spot. If it is not airing then, it could be on Monday nights and in that case, it would like begin once His Dark Materials wraps up.

So is there a chance that we’re going to learn a specific date over the next month? At the moment, we really think there’s a 50-50 chance of it. There is a good case to be made for HBO wanting to reveal some more insight, mostly when it comes to them not needing to keep us in the dark anymore. Also, we know there are new characters this season and other things that the network needs to introduce to get people excited. We don’t quite think this should be done at the last second.

Ultimately, the best thing for Perry Mason may just be that at some points, it will be on at the same time as The Last of Us and hopefully Succession. If these two shows can work to funnel some viewers its way, we 100% think that will be helpful to it in the long run. Why wouldn’t it be? It’s just a way to generate some more conversation…

