The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 (finale): Nowhere is safe

As we prepare ourselves for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 this Friday, we have to anticipate just about anything. We are gearing up now for an emotional, earth-shattering finale, and it is one where we have to prepare for anything and everything.

Take, for example, the possibility that June has to leave Canada altogether. The attack at the end of episode 9 was evidence that there could be chaos moving forward. Remember that Gilead’s influence is starting to spread, and when you think about that place, Elisabeth Moss’ character is public enemy #1.

Episode 9 was directed by the incredible Bradley Whitford and in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what the actor had to say about what the future holds:

What can I tease? June’s not safe in Canada anymore. Or, Canada’s not safe anymore.

So where exactly does June go at this point? America is not exactly the most put-together place, and she’s already made it clear that she doesn’t want to head out to New Bethlehem. This does amplify the stakes for her as we do prepare for the final chapter of the show, no matter when that batch of episodes premieres.

When we’re looking at Whitford’s character of Commander Lawrence, there are also a number of other questions to wonder. Take, for example, what he is going to when so many people want to see June dead in Gilead. Is there any salvaging a relationship with her? Well, the truth here is that he needs her on a certain level in order to sell his version of Gilead. She just isn’t willing to bite, and we’re not sure anything will get her to change her mind. The promo for the finale does make it seem that bloodshed could be a big part of the equation here.

