The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 5 preview: Friendship fiascos

Next week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 5, is there going to be some more chaos all across the board? It feels like it. This is the sort of season where it feels like betrayals are going to be running rampant, and you should just be prepared for everything right now.

Below, you can see the full The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

A budding friendship is torn apart by betrayal; One player fears that she has made an enemy out of Laurel; and Veronica reminds everyone why she is a dangerous force in the game.

Veronica does also have a chance for form a bigger bond (alongside Darrell) in Horatio & Olivia, who decided to save them tonight. Hey, they realized that they needed to find some alliances! That is important, and much needed, at this point in the game.

Is this season working for anyone else with this Ride or Dies theme? The producers are being a little bit heavy-handed with it here and there, but we’re not going to pretend that it’s boring. We are getting different social dynamics and ways to test all of these teams. The only problem is of course how predictable things are, as the rookie teams are of course being targeted most as some of the vets sit back. We’ve seen this so many times in the past, and we certainly don’t think that it’s going to suddenly stop anytime soon.

There are no new pairs entering the game next week, so the current roster is who TJ Lavin is sticking with … for now. We’ve seen this show enough to know that things could change at any given point. The preview for what’s coming up showed some more super-physical stuff, but no specific drama or conflict to cling to for now.

