SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 spoilers: The aftermath

As we start to look towards SEAL Team season 6 episode 9 on Paramount+ next week, it’s understandable to be emotional already. This installment is going to be tough, and for a handful of different reasons.

So where do we begin here? We suppose that it’s important to mention that this is the last one before the all-important finale, so there is a lot that needs to be taken care of both overseas and back in America. Bravo still has a mission to do; however, the news of Clay’s death awaits them. This is going to be something that hits them in ways that they cannot even begin to imagine. He died trying to help someone else, and this was an evolution that he was pushing himself into. There was so much more he could have done.

Now, Clay leaves behind a woman who loved him and also a baby. We hope Bravo wraps their arms around them and we do still continue to see Stella here and there. There’s a lot to unpack here for every single character and let us hope there is proper time given to it.

Of course, we also have to hope that Bravo makes it back safely given what they’ve been doing in the Middle East so far is very much dangerous. They may know who the responsible party is, but that is only a part of the equation. They still have to execute the plan while also protecting themselves to the best of their ability. That is difficult for Jason especially, given that he is still dealing with his TBI and also trying to be the best possible leader for the team.

Have your handkerchiefs on standby for this episode; unlike what you saw this week, at least there is a proper opportunity to prepare for what’s ahead now…

