New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8 promo: Dr. Bloom’s demons

There’s a chance you know already that we will be waiting a good while to see New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8 on NBC. The plan, at least for now, is for the series to return when we get around to Tuesday, November 15. The wait gives people a chance to catch up and for the network, they are going to broadcast the midterm elections in this spot.

When the show does come back with “All the World’s a Stage” (always nice to reference Shakespeare where you can, no?), you will have an opportunity to see a wide array of different events play out from start to finish. A lot of characters at the hospital are going to be tested and for Dr. Bloom in particular, she’s going to be seriously concerned about a parent who is drugging their child — something that brings her back to her own traumatic past. So much of this final season is about watching these characters take on some of their demons, and this could be a big part of her story as we get into the home stretch.

If you are interested in getting a few more details on the future now, we suggest that you check out the full New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/15/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max discovers a revenue-generating department at the hospital that has serious legal implications. Iggy discovers a janitor with otherworldly talents. Reynolds treats a truly inspirational patient and makes plans for his father. Wilder’s young patient teaches her not to jump to conclusions in diagnosing. TV-14

So yea, you should probably prepare for this episode to punch you in the feels on a number of occasions. It’d almost be weird if it didn’t.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see on New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8, based mostly on this promo?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — there are some more updates on the way that 100% we will not want you missing. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







