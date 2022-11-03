Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5: ‘Homefront’ sneak peeks!

Friday night is going to bring Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 to CBS, and we know there is a lot to get into here.

So where do we start? Let’s talk a little here about Abigail Baker, who is about to be getting into a pretty heated disagreement with Erin. Why? It’s tied to the man who attacked her in the past, and there is a lot that these two have to discuss with that. Is Erin doing enough to put this guy away, especially when there are other victims? In the first sneak peek below, Baker accuses her of caring more about the headlines than the actual crime itself.

Odds are, this will be a good storyline; typically, Frank is the one Reagan who Baker spends a good bit of time with. This is a nice way to mix things up a little bit.

So why isn’t Erin moving forward in a way that Baker likes? Well, it has to do with putting away another criminal? In another preview, you can see her and Anthony working on another case that is tied somewhat to what is going on here. Ultimately, they may be facing a situation where they have to go against their better angels to get the result they desire in the end…

As for the final storyline…

Well, let’s just say that this one is tied to Frank, who has to do whatever he can to stop someone who is harassing the family. His larger concern is his father Henry, who could become an easy target due to both his age and his status as a former commissioner. As is often the case with this show, things are not going to be altogether easy.

