Is Law & Order new tonight alongside SVU and Organized Crime? We’ve seen a brief break in the action already this season. Is another one coming?

Well, here is where we do come with a generous slice of good news: There are new episodes tonight! All three shows are back in their standard timeslots, and it feels like you’re going to be able to see some big, character-based stories here throughout. Take Amanda Rollins — we know that she won’t be around too much longer, so we’re going to take whatever Kelli Giddish spotlight that we can at the moment.

So while you prepare for what lies ahead across the franchise tonight, why not go ahead and get some more details? We’ve got synopses from all three shows below that are well worth checking out…

Law & Order season 22 episode 6, “Vicious Cycle” – 11/03/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 6, “Controlled Burn” – 11/03/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins investigates an assault by a masked man at an underground party. Benson uncovers a suspect who may be valuable as a witness. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 6, “Blaze of Glory” – 11/03/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After the task force is caught in a shootout, Stabler is on a mission to find out how the perps are connected to the NYPD. Reyes is determined to put the aggressors of his past behind bars, even if it means going against orders. TV-14

Before this week, know that there is more coming for all three shows this month — at least until we get to Thanksgiving week. Be prepared for a lot of great content coming up!

