Magnum PI season 5: A look at the premiere date rumors

This is certainly an exciting week within the Magnum PI world — there is no doubt about that. Filming is still going strong, some actors are on Entertainment Tonight (read more here), and there is a general sense of optimism that a premiere date could be coming out sooner rather than later.

However, that doesn’t mean that a date is out yet, which brings us to the main point of today’s discussion.

Over the past 24 hours, we’ve seen a little bit of renewed premiere-date speculation across the internet, in part because of the show’s Wiki stating that the first episode (titled “The Passenger”) is going to air on Friday, January 6. Would this be exciting? Absolutely, and we’d consider it to be a best-case scenario. Fridays are a night that already works well for this show and a January start would ensure that we are not stuck taking on some unbearably long hiatus.

Unfortunately, we do have to put an asterisk next to this for the time being, as Wiki pages can be edited at random and NBC has yet to confirm anything. It could pan out to be true, but we wouldn’t put too much stock in it right now. Dates can also change even after they are officially announced!

One way or another…

Let’s hope that we are not left waiting for too long to know something officially. NBC has in the past unveiled their midseason schedule in mid-November, and we 100% expect that this is going to be the case again for a multitude of different reasons. They need time to run a good promo campaign, for starters, and it makes sense to get these dates out there before they are any holiday specials or primetime NFL games in the most important part of the season.

Whenever a premiere date is announced, can we also have an official trailer? Is that too much for us to ask?

Related – Get some other Magnum PI season 5 updates!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for some other news on the show moving forward. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







