Walker: Independence season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Random Acts’

Next week on The CW, you are going to be seeing Walker: Independence season 1 episode 6 — want to know a little more about it?

As we’ve seen as of late with this show, Abby is on a search for more answers about her husband — which, of course, is very much understandable. Unfortunately, the thing about secrets sometimes is that not everyone is going to be happy with you digging. There could be some resistance, and this could define at least some of the drama you see in the early going here. Hopefully, Abby is prepared, and some other characters are going to be able to help her.

Below, you can see the full Walker: Independence season 1 episode 6 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

THE SPIRIT OF INDEPENDENCE – With questions continuing to surface, Abby (Katherine McNamara) digs deeper into her husband’s past while Gus (Philemon Chambers) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) follow a hunch which has them questioning a former mentor and Calian accused of a heinous crime. Back in town, Tom (Greg Hovanessian) puts together a Fight Night in an attempt to impress a railroad executive despite Kate’s (Katie Findlay) protests, Hoyt (Matt Barr) dives into helping the Reyes family, and Kai (Lawrence Kao) reveals he knows how to throw a punch. The episode was written by Mia Katherine Iverson and directed by Clara Aranovich (#106). Original airdate 11/10/2022.

In case you missed it, there is some other news that you have to remember through the rest of this season: Independence is only getting thirteen episodes. This is a part of the strategy for Nexstar Media Group, and it is not meant to signal the show is getting canceled. Nonetheless, there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about every show under this company’s umbrella right now. It is why the best thing you can do is not just watch live, but encourage others to do the same.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker: Independence right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker: Independence season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







