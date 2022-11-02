The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9: A pledge of allegiance

This week, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 set the stage for the finale, and of course there were a few unsurprising events. Take, for example, America’s attempt to rescue Hannah not going according to plan.

Of course, it would have been wonderful in order to see June reunited with her daughter, but Gilead was able to get the leg up on Mark and America — they took down their planes before they even got close to the school. The whole quest to save Hannah was moot a short period of time into the episode. It left June in a very difficult spot, one where she had to consider her next move. The last thing that she wanted to do was side with Commander Lawrence with his “offers” for her to come to New Bethlehem. In her mind, he was a half-measure, and trying to make a horrendous place slightly better was not good enough.

From here, June tried a new plan with Mark’s assistance — meeting up with Nick to convince him to flip. That didn’t work, as Rose was pregnant and he had to think about his family first. Nick wanted June at New Bethlehem, just because there is clearly still that love there between the two of them. Their relationship remains complicated, as is June’s position now.

This episode was a further reminder that she is considering no substitutes for what she really wants: Her daughter out of Gilead. Unfortunately, this episode proved further that some Commanders and perhaps others may be eager to take her out once and for all. How else do you explain the shooting at the end of the episode, as she and the child Emma were reciting the Pledge of Allegiance? They may have been just shooting at America itself, or it could be a little more targeted. It’s something to watch for entering the finale.

