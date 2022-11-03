Walker season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Cordell opens up

As we prepare ourselves for Walker season 3 episode 6 airing on The CW next week, of course there is a lot to discuss.

So where do we start? It feels like the most natural starting-off point here is nothing that this could be a huge spotlight for Jared Padalecki’s title character. Cordell is not always someone who talks about his past, but whatever he says here could be essential to turning the tide. Not only would it help the Rangers, but it would be essential to Liam to better understand what it is he’s actually going through.

Below, you can check out the full Walker season 3 episode 6 synopsis with some other information all about what lies ahead:

HEALING – Walker (Jared Padalecki) makes good on his promise to Liam (Keegan Allen) to finally discuss captivity, and painful details from the past inform the present to help the Rangers eliminate a dangerous threat. Meanwhile, a new case forces Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to confront her aversion to dating. The episode was directed by Peter Kowalski and written by Geri Carillo and Casey Fisher (#306). Original airdate 11/10/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Hopefully, this episode will actually give us some of the healing that it is promising from the get-go, and we are going to have a chance to see some emotional moments. One of the things that Walker is trying to remind us with this story is that Cordy was very much a man before the start of the series; we are just picking up on his journey at a given point and while we push forward, it’s also important to keep looking back at what happened before. All of this will be essential in the end.

