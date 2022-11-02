The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10 spoilers: The finale…

Next week on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 10, we hope you’re prepared for one of the biggest stories yet. This is the finale, where everything with June, Luke, Lawrence, and others is finally going to come to a head. There will be betrayals, danger, fear, and a whole lot more. We know that a season 6 is coming, and that this is going to be the final season.

So what sort of problems are going to be coming? Who could be hurt? Well, we know that there is a good bit more struggle still coming for Elisabeth Moss’ character.

For June moving forward, she knows that she needs to do something when it comes to getting Hannah. For now, she’s not interested in working with Lawrence. She wants to find another way, even if flipping Nick failed to be a success.

Based on what we saw in the preview, one of the other interesting stories is going to be the state of Janine, who could have a big story again after being MIA for certain parts of the season. Aunt Lydia has instructed her that she has been posted, mostly because of the fact that it is no longer safe for her to be anywhere else. (Granted, we think that Commander Lawrence and Mrs. Putnam will make for about as stable a place as she is going to find for a household in Gilead.)

Remember that at the end of season 5, we ended up seeing the death of Commander Waterford; that is the sort of thing that should indicate further how important this episode is … and everything that could potentially happen from start to finish. Ironically, the title for this episode is “Safe,” though we know that nobody within this world really is.

