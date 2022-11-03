Severance season 2 premiere date: Our November hopes

We know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Severance season 2, especially in the wake of some recent news. After all, we’re going to be seeing a lot of great stuff moving forward, and that includes appearances from the likes of Gwendoline Christie and John Noble.

Why did Apple TV+ release all of the casting news that they did this week? (For the record, you can read more all about it over here.) The simplest explanation that we can offer is that the streaming service didn’t want the names to be leaked by someone else based on set photos/something that surfaces over the next couple of months. They didn’t release anything when it comes to character names or other significant spoilers, but they really didn’t need to. They fundamentally accomplished more than enough to keep people excited and engaged, and that’s what they should feel pretty good about right now.

As for how much else related to the show we’re going to learn over the next several months, we’re not altogether optimistic for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, remember for a minute here that this show is still filming until May! As great as it would be to get more news and soon, we don’t think there’s going to be much of a hurry to rush anything along … not that this should come as all that much of a surprise.

Meanwhile, we don’t even think that Apple is going to start entertaining the idea of announcing a premiere date until we get around to the spring; the most likely window for this show right now is next summer. That may be a long stretch of time away right now, but it does give the producers enough time to make sure things are pretty much perfect from top to bottom.

