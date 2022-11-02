Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 12 preview: Who will Eliza choose?

Next week on ABC you’re going to check out Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 12 and with that, even more relationship drama.

First and foremost, let’s remind everyone of where things stand right now: We’re not that far away from the end of the season! With that in mind, we really do need to see which pairings are real and which ones are not. For the time being, it does feel like Brandon & Serene are solid as a rock, and then Aaron & Genevieve and Michael & Danielle (despite Danielle not being there that long) are somewhere behind them. Given that both Brittany and Victoria said no to dates tonight, they must be at least reasonably happy with where they are at. (It’s either this or they just didn’t want to date the twins.)

What is so interesting about where the show goes from here is actually pretty simple, given that a lot of relationships have already been somewhat settled. There’s not as much of an immediate concern about Aaron and Genevieve, and we hope there isn’t again for a while — tonight was a lot in between their arguments, her almost leaving, and then them saying they’re falling in love with each other.

The big question mark for now is what’s going to happen with Eliza, who has to choose between Rodney and Justin. This is one of the weirder situations we’ve seen in Paradise in quite some time, mostly in that almost all of the beach is rooting for Rodney over Justin. Yet, it seems like Eliza is more physically into Justin based on what we’ve seen so far. Who knows what will actually end up happening here at the end of the day?

Oh, and to make things all the more dramatic, there’s a big downpour coming to the beach.

