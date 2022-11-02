Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 photo: Danny’s partnership

We know that Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 is coming to CBS this Friday and for Danny Reagan, we are going off the beaten path.

Typically with the crime drama, you see Donnie Wahlberg’s character, with of course the help of Baez, try to solve murders and crimes after they happen. However, for this particular story titled ‘Homefront,” he’s going to try and prevent a crime from happening.

Within this story, you’re going to see Danny work with an unlikely informant to stop a murder. Is that what we’re seeing in the photo above? The Last OG alum and comedian Derek Gaines is guest-starring in this episode as Bugs, a guy who could end up being the informant. Judging from his outfit choice and the lack of obvious badge, we of course wonder if he is undercover. We always enjoy it when we get to see that and if not this, we just enjoy getting to see Danny mixing it up a little bit! When you are on a show like this that tends to present similar stories one week after the next, it can be very much easy to get lost in the shuffle. Of course, we don’t want that to happen here. A lot of these characters do deserve chances to shine and stand out from the pack.

Of course, elsewhere in this episode there will be some notable storylines, especially for Eddie — she and McNichols are going to get into it, and the consequences to this debate could be severe. Is she going to be forcibly transferred unless she apologizes? For the time being, this does feel like one of the options that is on the table.

Related – Check out some more news on Blue Bloods, including a few other updates on what lies ahead

What are you most interested in seeing on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 5 based on the photo above?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







