Becoming Elizabeth canceled at Starz; no season 2 coming

For those of you who wanted to see Becoming Elizabeth continue for another batch of episodes at Starz, we come bearing bad news.

According to a report from Deadline, the premium-cable network has canceled the period drama after one batch of episodes earlier this year. Clearly, the show did not perform as well in DVR or streaming as they would have hoped and because of they, they have made a decision to move forward.

Can you argue that the first season of Becoming Elizabeth stands by and large on its own? Sure. It was meant to be an origin story for the future Queen and it did give you a sense of that. Of course, we do think that in another world, it could have lasted for at least a little while longer and told at least a few more stories before saying goodbye.

For years, Starz has been at least willing to give historical drama a chance in a way we don’t always see from some other networks out there — hence, The White Princess, The Spanish Princess, or The Serpent Queen, which was recently renewed for a season 2. What probably made those three shows a little more successful than Becoming Elizabeth is that they were based on stories that viewers were a little bit less familiar with. The story of Elizabeth, though perhaps not her early years, is a little bit more well-documented. Also, this genre is a little more crowded and competitive than it used to be, with one fine example of that of course being Bridgerton. That may not be about a singular historical figure, but it does still fall within that costume drama world.

Hopefully, this cancellation will not deter Starz from at least considering bringing other historical dramas to the table in the future.

