The Winchesters, Walker: Independence episode orders revealed

Today, The CW announced some more news on the short-term future of Walker: Independence and The Winchesters. Unfortunately, we’re not sure that everyone out there is going to like it.

According to a report from TVLine, these two shows are currently set to run just 13 episodes, meaning that they will not get a traditional back-nine order that we see sometimes for network TV shows. The same is likely to happen for midseason entry Gotham Knights, which does not have a premiere date as of this writing.

So why is this happening? Typically, this is evidence that a show is not coming back for another season, but that may not be the case here. The aforementioned publication notes that season 2 renewals are still possible, and this may just be a part of the current strategy from the network’s new ownership in Nexstar Media group.

Remember for a moment that this regime did not order Walker: Independence or The Winchesters — it is a part of a roster they inherited. They don’t have an emotional connection to them in a way that a lot of networks do. They will make whatever decision they think is best for their long-term future.

In general, don’t be surprised by just about anything given that The CW has lost a huge chunk of its programming over the past several months, and they just canceled another fan favorite in Stargirl a little bit earlier this week. Nexstar (we assume) does have some sort of plan for the future, and that could include shows that are more cost-effective and ones that are skewed towards slightly older viewers. Given that Walker in particular is a franchise they should have some interest in for that very reason, we tend to think this bodes well for Independence. We’re a little more bullish on it now than we are The Winchesters, though personally we’d like to see both of them stick around.

