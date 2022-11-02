Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Our November hopes

Squid Game season 2 has to be considered the crown jewel of Netflix’s upcoming schedule and with that, there are still questions. Take, for starters, when it could be coming back on the air … or just how long we are going to be waiting for more news.

So is there a chance that something more will be revealed within the month of November? Of course, it goes without saying that we’re hoping for that. It’s hard not to!

The first thing that we should note here is pretty darn simple: There is not going to be a specific premiere-date announcement coming in the next 30 days. Sure, it would be wonderful to know exactly when the series is coming back, but it would be totally unheard-of for a show to have a return date before filming even starts. What if something is delayed behind the scenes? What do you end up doing then? There are just so many problems that could come as a result of this that it’s pretty darn impossible to ignore them all.

What we can realistically hope for at the moment is simple: A tease or two about what could be coming. Specific casting information probably won’t come out until next year, largely because that is when the show is currently planned to start filming. Meanwhile, a trailer won’t be until LONG after that. It could be mid-to-late 2024 before we see Squid Game again, so whatever updates we get are probably going to come in small doses. This is just the reality of being a big-budget Netflix show in this present era; TV shows aren’t just released on an annual basis anymore. It takes so much more time in order to meet demand.

