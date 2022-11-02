Chicago PD season 10 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Into the Deep’

Next week on Chicago PD season 10 episode 7, things are going to get pretty darn complicated. Why is that? Well, a lot of it will be tied right now into the Chief’s own son in Sean O’Neal.

First of all, can we say how cool it is to have Yellowstone actor Jefferson White in this role? It’s certainly a different sort of part than we’re used to seeing him play, and we tend to think that trying to take him down is not going to be easy. For starters, you have to get the right evidence. Also, you have to make sure his father doesn’t get too involved. After all, isn’t that something he’s going to be keen to do? We certainly think so. This is not going to be an easy case for Upton or anyone else; we can also go ahead and say that not everything is going to be resolved in this hour (titled “Into the Deep”). The writers are going to takt their time building things up here.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the Chicago PD season 10 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/09/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When actionable evidence finally surfaces against Sean O’Neal, Upton and the team work relentlessly to build a case in secret. They discover Sean is more elusive and dangerous than anticipated. TV-14

In the end, one of the biggest rules that Intelligence has to always follow here is to never underestimate anyone. Did they stumble with Sean? It’s at least possible, mostly because he may have presented himself in a different way.

We can’t assume that this is going to be a season-long arc, mostly because White does have that other job over on Yellowstone. We do just have to prepare for a few more stumbles and surprises along the way.

