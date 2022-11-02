Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Is it, alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, back from its recent hiatus?

Of course, it does without saying that we want more of all three of these shows through the month of November. This is sweeps! If there was ever a time for the network to want to push all three of them and pretty hard, this is it.

Luckily, this is where we do come in with the good news: All three shows are about to be on the air again! If you love this franchise, then you can relish that over the next few weeks you’ll get to see a lot of One Chicago. Sure, all of this is building up to a holiday hiatus that typically lasts a handful of weeks, but at least we have some more stuff to dive into during that wait.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and se the stage for tonight’s programming with details from all three of these shows!

Chicago Med season 8 episode 6, “Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This” – 11/02/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett adjusts to his newfound fame when he helps Will treat a local restaurant owner. Ethan, Charles and Goodwin aid a new mother worried about hurting her baby. Maggie and Vanessa clash with a patient eager to get back to work. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 6, “All-Out Mystery” – 11/02/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd investigate an explosion at a jewelry store. Cruz and Chloe take steps to make Javi a permanent part of their family. Gallo, Ritter and Mouch try to bond with Carver. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 6, “Sympathetic Reflex” – 11/02/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater’s reactions during a tense arrest are called into question. The team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could aid in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater’s name. TV-14

What do you most want to see from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they come on NBC tonight?

What do you most want to see from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they come on NBC tonight?

