Kung Fu season 3 episode 6 spoilers: An emotional choice

If you find yourself excited to see Kung Fu season 3 episode 6 on The CW next week, let’s just say one thing in advance: Have tissues on standby.

Based on all of the information that we’ve seen so far about “Rescue,” it’s going to be one of the more painful iterations of the series so far. Sure, it is 100% true that we’ve seen a number of shocking twists and turns before, plus reminders that the writers aren’t afraid to take big risks. Even still, we tend to think that they could be taking things to the next level here. Don’t be surprised if Nicky has to make some hard choices based on what she’s learned about Xiao. Meanwhile, at least a few other characters are going to find themselves in an unfortunate position — one where a near-impossible choice has to be made.

Want to score some other updates? Then go ahead and read our full Kung Fu season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

A HEARTBREAKING DECISION AND AN UNEXPECTED REVEAL – Nicky (Olivia Liang), Henry (Eddie Liu), Ryan (Jon Prasida) and Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) try to make sense of some disturbing information they’ve learned about Xiao (Vanessa Kai). Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis (Tony Chung) help his sister after she learns that money has gone missing from their family’s charitable trust. Elsewhere, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is forced to make an impossible decision. Tzi Ma, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Matt Young (#306). Original airdate 11/9/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Given where we are in the season, we wouldn’t quite say that things are going to be easier at some point through the rest of the season. Is there a chance that there isn’t a heartbreaking choice in episode 7? Sure, but there could be other tough moments ahead in general.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 3 episode 6 over on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay put for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







