Stargirl season 3 episode 10 spoilers: A killer reveal?

Next week’s Stargirl season 3 episode 10 carries with it the title of “The Killer,” and there will be a good reason for that. This is where we imagine that the story is going to ramp up more than ever, and where danger could be even more widespread … provided that is possible.

Before we get into anything more here, though, we need to be begin with some more context. As some of you out there may be aware of now, this is the final season of the show on The CW. Of course, we would’ve loved more, but the announcement has been made official. Because Geoff Johns and the writers were aware of this possibility far enough in advance, it did leave the door open for them to craft a fitting end — and rest assured, this story will have one. Whatever takes place in episode 10 will set the stage for the series finale a little later this year, in addition to the stories that lie in between.

Want a few more specifics now? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

THE AFTERMATH – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) forces Pat (Luke Wilson) and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Joy Osmanski) and Larry (Neil Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson & Taylor Streitz (#310). Original airdate 11/9/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We do think that Stargirl has taken its time throughout the season to get us to this point, likely realizing that the last thing they wanted to do is rush along some of the character development. That does lead to a more surprising endgame now, and it’s one where Blue Valley could be torn apart by the very end of all this.

