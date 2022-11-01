Cobra Kai season 6: Will we get renewal news this month?

Where in the world is the Cobra Kai season 6 renewal over at Netflix? This is definitely a question worth wondering at this point.

Just think about it like this: More than a month has passed now since season 5 launched on the streaming service, and we know that the show remains enormously popular. There is almost no reason to think that it wouldn’t be coming back for more; Ralph Macchio recently did a pretty extensive promotional campaign for his new book and within that, he was nothing but optimistic about the future.

So what is Netflix waiting on? It is a combination of things. The creative team has been working on another project, and they may also want to wait on official renewal news until closer to when production could pick up. There could be contractual stuff or other negotiations that could be going on — in other words, boring business-related discussions. The bottom line still remains that season 6 feels like a sure thing. Whether or not this is the final season, however, remains a mystery.

Is there a relatively good chance this renewal is announced this month? Absolutely, and in general, we’re pretty hopeful you will hear about it at some point this year. It feels like it’s in Netflix’s best interest to have people entering 2023 knowing that another season is on the way, even if we are waiting a long time in order to see it. The hiatus between season 5 and season 6 is undoubtedly going to be the longest we’ve had in a while; the earliest we could see it coming back is close to the end of next year, but it’s hard to speculate further since there is so little news out there at present. A lot of patience is going to be required.

