BMF season 2 premiere date: Will news come out in November?

Are we going to be getting some big news on BMF season 2 at some point in the month of November? We know already it’s a great thing to hope for!

First things first, we should note that we do at least have a premiere month already in January, and at the very least, we appreciate knowing that piece of the puzzle. Of course, we’d be infinitely happier if we had a few other nuggets of information to go along with it — take, for example, an exact day. Since January 1 falls on a Sunday this year, we don’t imagine the show coming back then; the earliest we could see it is January 8.

No matter when in January the show comes back, it makes all the sense in the world for Starz to go ahead and make the announcement at some point this month. Why in the world wouldn’t they? Just consider the variables here for a moment. Typically most shows get a date announced at least a month and a half / two months before they come out. With that in mind, not announcing it until December may not give the show that much of a promotional window. It’s also easy for things to get a little lost in the shuffle due to the holidays. The only reason to wait that long is if you want to pair a big announcement with the finale of The BMF Documentary, which is currently on the air.

No matter when season 2 actually comes out, it definitely feels worth the wait. The first season really set the groundwork for everything that is coming up next; the empire is about to expand, but as is often the case for situations like this, there will be a deep, dangerous cost on the other side. Prepare for things to get tough and emotional on a number of occasions.

What do you most want to see when it comes to BMF season 2, no matter when it premieres at Starz?

