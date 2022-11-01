NCIS star Gary Cole reprises Office Space role for Black Friday ad

While we know that NCIS star Gary Cole has appeared in dozens upon dozens of TV shows in his career, one role still stands out. Of course, that role is none other than vice president Bill Lumbergh from Office Space. He’s been quoted plenty of times over the years and really, we think this is what helped set Cole up to play all sorts of fun / eccentric characters over the past couple of decades.

For the record, we 100% feel like Special Agent Alden Parker is one of these said characters. The man loves birds and exotic pastries!

In a new Walmart – Black Friday ad (watch below), you can see Cole go very much back to his roots as Bill as he learns all about the retail giant having a number of their big holiday sales on Mondays, a slight difference from what we’ve seen in the past. (Granted, Cyber Monday is already a thing, but we digress.) There’s also a fun little Michael Bolton nod in the commercial, which is ironic given that there was a fictional Office Space character named Michael Bolton who was very much not the singer.

While this ad may get you excited for some details, we’re just happy to see Gary back around amidst the NCIS hiatus. Remember that there was no new episode last night, and the show is now coming back on Monday, November 15. It’s a little ways to wait, no? While we all deal with the hiatus, we suggest that you head over to the link here to get a little bit more in the way of news.

What do you most want to see from Gary Cole through the rest of NCIS season 20?

Are you happy to get this little blast from the past today? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other news all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

