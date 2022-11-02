Ink Master season 15: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following this week’s big season 14 finale, can you expect an Ink Master season 15 renewal at Paramount+? We’re here to break some of that down, along with a few different things that could or at least should change about the tattoo competition moving forward.

First and foremost, let’s start with the fact that nothing is 100% official as of yet. Season 14 was picked up mostly as a proof-of-concept for the streaming service to see if this show can work in a place separate from network TV. Past seasons of Ink Master benefited heavily from just airing around the clock on Spike TV / Paramount Network, and this is a completely different venture. Viewers can’t just stumble into the show anymore flipping channels. There needs to be an intentional effort to watch. We do hope the show does come back, but we’d consider it very much up in the air right now.

There are some things that are great about the streaming version of the show. For starters, it’s totally uncensored. Also, the episode times can be a little more flexible and there can be more of an emphasis on creativity than ever before. Yet, there does need to be a little more than ten episodes. We’re not even saying that the show needs to get back to 16 or something that it did back on cable, but the 12-13 range would be pretty perfect. Meanwhile, we hope that the next season would feature all-new artists, especially since there are contestants this time who we’ve seen on three different seasons now. A lot of them are great, but we want to see new blood from the tattoo industry!

Finally, why not let the show have a little more fun here and there? Give Joel Madden something more to do as host other than read variations of the same script; meanwhile, allow the show to get even crazier with the tattoo challenges and not repeat some of the same flash challenges that we’ve seen before.

Ink Master is a great concept, and it really is among the best in this reality-competition format. Even still, there are ways to push it to the next level for season 15; let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this happens.

