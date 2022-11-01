Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premiere date, trailer revealed

Eager to learn a little bit more about Mayor of Kingstown season 2? Well, the folks at Paramount+ have come bearing the good today!

The streaming service announced this morning that the Jeremy Renner led drama series (which counts Taylor Sheridan among its executive producers) is going to be coming back starting on Sunday, January 15. The first teaser is below, and at the very least, it sets the table for some of what you will be seeing coming up.

If you haven’t heard that much about the series yet, it (per the official logline) “follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry … Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

One of the super-smart things that we’re seeing Paramount+ do with season 2 is continue to put it on around the same time as a show within the Yellowstone universe. Last year, we saw this with 1883. Now, we’re going to be seeing it with 1932. That is super-effective in ensuring that people who already have the streaming service have an opportunity check out both shows. In doing this, you are raising the odds that they stick around long-term. This is really one of those situations that is by and large a win-win for Paramount+, so we’ll wait and see precisely what the future holds.

For those of you who are reading this article from the UK and Australia, we should go ahead and note that season 2 will be available the following day (January 16). This is one of the advantages of the current streaming era: There are fewer waits in general now to see some of the shows that you love.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown season 2 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







