The Good Doctor season 6 episode 6 promo: Shaun vs. Danica

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 6 will not be coming on ABC for almost two weeks, but there is a lot to anticipate in advance.

So where should we begin here? Well, the most natural place is discussing what transpired on this past episode. Shaun was immensely frustrated by Dr. Lim’s decision to not undergo the surgery, which he thought was the best-case scenario for her to recover from her paralysis. She is taking a different route for now, and we know that Dr. Danica Powell had some conversations with her about it. This, in its own way, will upset Shaun moving forward. Because he has more experience, he believes he knows best, and some of his frustrations towards Powell are going to come out in other ways. In the promo below, you can even see him trying to get her out of the operating room!

For some more news on this upcoming episode, including a heatwave that could cause massive problems at the hospital, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Hot and Bothered” – In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery. Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives on the 100th episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, we hope that there can be some sort of compromise in this episode, and that Shaun can also take a little bit of the pressure off himself. No one questions his ability as a doctor; he just needs to also allow for more nuance here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor

What do you think is going to be coming on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 6 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







