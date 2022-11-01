Fate: The Winx Saga canceled at Netflix; no season 3

For everyone who enjoyed Fate: The Winx Saga at Netflix, we do have some news now that could be rather hard to digest.

In a post on Instagram today, showrunner Brian Young confirmed the cancellation in a post on Instagram:

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga … This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same … It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

So why would Netflix make a move like this? Well, it’s unfortunately commonplace for the streaming service to get rid of young-adult shows pretty early in their run. They’ve done it multiple times already and odds are, they’ll continue to do it moving forward.

Netflix tends to make their decisions based largely on an algorithmic approach. Sure, they look at total viewers, but also how many viewers watch from the start of a season to the end and even how quickly they watch. There have been cancellations before based largely on people not watching shows fast enough. A lot of this makes it even harder for shows geared towards young adults to succeed, given that they can watch things at their own pace sometimes and in general, younger audiences tend to flock away from shows a little bit sooner.

Could season 3 air elsewhere?

It’s certainly a fun thing to think about and in general, we’re hesitant to ever call anything impossible. However, at the same exact time this feels incredibly unlikely. Netflix would have to sign off on it, and that’s in addition to another party being interested. There’s a lot of complicated behind-the-scenes stuff that would need to be figured out, and that sort of thing is never easy.

What do you think about Fate: The Winx Saga being canceled?

