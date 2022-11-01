Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Pros, cons of March

There are so many stories out there about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 and when it could be coming back on Starz. Understandably, at this point there’s a lot of confusion! At this point last year season 2 was being promoted, and well on its way to a premiere in late November.

This time around? Well, for the time being we’ve got radio silence, and it’s still a rather tough thing to really understand. What in the world is going on here?

Well, we recognize already that there are a lot of rumors at this point suggesting that the show is going to be back on the air in the spring, which is significantly later than we would have expected a few months ago. This would be due to Starz not wanting to air it and BMF (which starts in January) at the same exact time. There are ALSO rumors that there is a season 4 coming for the show, but nothing is official with that right now.

Are there any advantages to the show coming in the spring? We suppose so, with one of the biggest ones being that it would allow for less time between Ghost, Power Book IV: Force, and then Power Book III: Raising Kanan. This would also give some more viewers a chance to catch up, in the event that they haven’t already. It also allows more time for promotion and questions, and sometimes distance can make the heart grow fonder, right?

Of course, we’re not sure that a lot of people out there see there being many advantages at all to the show coming back so late. It means more waiting, and the risk with that is that people get tired of the break and move on. Given that this is one of Starz’s most important franchises, why hold it back so long at all? The network relies on subscribers and this is a group you do not want to annoy.

(Personally, we’re still hoping the March rumors are false and we get the show back FAR earlier — take January alongside BMF.)

