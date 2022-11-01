Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about its two spin-offs in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? Last week, there was a break in the action, so we more than understand if people want the show back again in a matter of hours.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing some rather unfortunate news: We’ll be waiting for at least a little while longer. CBS has all three shows off the air tonight and when it comes to FBI proper, you’ll have a chance to see it in a special timeslot on Sunday, November 6. Here’s some more insight all about that…

FBI – “Double Bind” – As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old kidnapping victim, Scola suspects the boy’s mother isn’t being forthcoming about why her son was targeted. Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship, on a one-time-only Sunday airing of the CBS Original series FBI, Nov. 6 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET; 8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

On the other side of this, the entire franchise is again in repeats on November 8 due to the midterm elections, and you will be waiting until November 15 to see all three of them on again in succession. Here are some more details on all of them.

FBI – “Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International – “Call It Anarchy” – Vo’s friend from the U.S. Navy calls in a favor to help find her missing nephew in Crete. Meanwhile, Forrester hangs back in Budapest to take care of personal business, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted – “Patent Pending” – After a tech entrepreneur is abducted from a rave in Brooklyn and found bludgeoned to death at his estate in Connecticut, Remy and the team must dive into the world of psychedelics to find his killer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

