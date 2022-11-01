Blue Bloods season 13: Any romance ahead for Danny or Frank?

Are you going to see a romantic subplot coming for Danny Reagan at some point during Blue Bloods season 13? The enthusiasm for it is 100% there, and the same goes for Frank. Tom Selleck’s character has had potential love interests here and there, but the writers have never prioritized having the character move on after being a widower for so many years.

So is that going to change in the near future? To put it bluntly, don’t count on it. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Kevin Wade said “not really” when asked if major romantic developments are coming for either Danny or Frank in the near future.

So why is the show shying away from this? We do think there are a couple of reasons for it. For starters, they already have a romantic subplot with Jamie and Eddie, and we think there’s a real concentrated effort here to ensure that there aren’t too many of these at any given point. Beyond just that, we also realize that this show is a procedural, and there really aren’t all that many storylines that continuously flow from one week to the next. It’s more or less a reality of the show we’re experiencing week in and week out. They aren’t even addressing Erin’s political campaign every week at this point; we’re not sure where they would find the time to factor in a romance and another new character!

Do we still have some hope eventually? Sure, but we don’t think it’s going to happen for a good while now. Our thinking is that in a final season it could be presented a little more for either character, mostly because it is a little easier to break the format of the show when you are building towards a proper series finale. We know there are plenty of Danny and Baez ‘shippers out there…

