Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: No news at Halloween?

We should start off this piece by nothing the following: It was always a pipe dream that we’d get some Ted Lasso season 3 news on Halloween. Yet, we still wanted to think it could happen! Remember that characters from this show have been pretty darn popular these past couple of years, and it would be easy for Apple TV+ to try and just on board that and make some sort of announcement.

So did they actually do that and get us all extremely excited for what is coming up next? Not so much. Unfortunately, there was no news on season 3 today, and that includes a premiere date. What does that tell us? Well, a couple of different things.

First and foremost, this is a pretty solid reminder that Apple feels like it’s getting enough publicity on its own courtesy of the Halloween costumes. Also, it’s a good reminder that we’re going to be waiting for a long time still to see what could be the final chapter of this story. Remember that Ted Lasso is not even officially done in production; with that in mind, it’s unfathomable that it will be able to return this year. This is one of the reasons why the streaming service has been okay to let some promotional opportunities pass by; they know that there will be some others that are available to them down the road.

For the time being, it seems as though Ted Lasso season 3 is going to be back in either the late winter or early spring; for now, it feels like we’re at least four months away from seeing the show back, though it would obviously be great to get some pleasant surprises. For now, we’ll just settle for having some sort of tidbit on what the future holds sooner rather than later.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Ted Lasso, including other updates on a prominent new guest star

What are you most hoping to see on Ted Lasso season 3, especially when it comes to a premiere date?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







