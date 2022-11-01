Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? We know there is a lot of great stuff still to come for the series. However, we also know we’re right smack in the middle of the World Series. This is the sort of event that always takes Fox shows off the air for a certain stretch of time in the fall.

Unfortunately, this is precisely the situation that we are looking at right now. There is no new episode of the medical drama tonight, as the plan is to bring it back on Tuesday, November 8 starting with “The Chimera.” Even if the MLB Playoffs go to a game 7, it should not interfere with the rest of The Resident provided that there are no further weather-related delays.

Without further ado, why not go ahead and give you a good sense of what’s coming up? The synopses below offer up a look at not just season 6 episode 7, but also episode 8 coming a little bit later in the month…

Season 6 episode 7 – When a prison doctor believes a death row inmate is lying about his symptoms, Conrad and Raptor are called in to examine him. Meanwhile, Devon sees a traveling British couple who are nervous about the cost of American healthcare, and Kit and Bell meet with the Georgia Governor in the all-new “The Chimera” episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Nov. 8 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-604) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Season 6 episode 8 – After a teenage boy is taken into Chastain for falling unconscious from a suspicious pill, Conrad takes action to find the boy’s brother before he meets the same fate. Meanwhile, Dr. Bell deals with being served court papers from a former patient in the all-new “The Better Part of Valor” episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-605) (TV-14 D,L,V)

The story we’re the most curious about moving forward is, ironically, not mentioned at all here: The relationship between Conrad and Billie. What’s going to happen for the two of them moving forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

