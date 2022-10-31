Your Honor season 2 premiere date delayed at Showtime

It makes all the sense in the world to be excited for the Your Honor season 2 premiere at Showtime. Here’s where we have bad news.

Today, the network confirmed that the Bryan Cranston series is now going to be airing on Sunday, January 15, more than a month after its initial December premiere date. They also released the photo above (via TVLine), showing a rather straggly version of Bryan Cranston’s character of Michael.

So what’s with the wait? Well, we tend to think of this as another example that sometimes, you can announce a premiere date for some shows too early, especially if they are still in production. Back when the season 2 premiere date was first announced, our initial reaction was shock that it was so soon! We personally thought it would be in 2023 based on the timing of production but clearly, Showtime wants this out there as soon as possible. They need more big-ticket TV shows now that Shameless and Dexter: New Blood are both gone. They do also have Yellowjackets, but that won’t be starting until at least late February / early March based on its own filming timeline.

So why does Michael look like he’s been lost in the wilderness? It may be a manifestation of his grief following the death of his son at the end of season 1. This is a guy who will be very much changed as a result of what happened, and this leads of course to the larger question of what he wants out of his life from here. We do imagine that this is not going to be an easy thing to figure out.

Cranston has noted previously that season 2 will be the final season of Your Honor, but this still has not been confirmed by the network itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Your Honor right now

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to Your Honor season 2 on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, of course keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







