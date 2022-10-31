Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 lands Summer School title

We’ve known for a good while that a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 is going to be coming to HBO Max down the road. To go along with that, today we come bearing the show’s title.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirm that the title for the next batch of episodes will be Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Given that most of the story of Original Sin was wrapped up in the finale, it didn’t make a whole lot of sense for the show to continue forward with that name. Much of the same cast should be coming back moving forward, and you can see the show play out in a similar way to what we saw before: With twists and turns in every direction.

The best thing we can say entering this iteration of the Pretty Little Liars franchise is that this is a show that very-much understands what it is at this point. This is a story designed to reflect how teens act in 2022, and also one that is meant to be shocking and still deadly. The first season did a good job of managing to get new fans on board, in addition of course to people who decided to watch after checking out the original so many years ago.

There were some references to the original PLL through Original Sin, and we do tend to think that this is going to continue in some shape or form moving forward. Let’s just go ahead and hope for the best there, shall we?

There is no premiere date yet for the next iteration of this franchise at HBO Max but if we had to guess, summer 2023 is the earliest we could see it.

What do you think about Summer School being the title for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2?

