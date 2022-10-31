Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Causes for optimism

We know that Virgin River season 5 is coming to Netflix, and of course we’d love to live in a world where we are getting it sooner rather than later.

Of course, we also need to be realistic here: There’s a zero percent change that season 5 is coming this year. The show is still in production and even once it’s done, we recognize fully that there will be months spent making sure that the episodes are edited and ready to go.

We know that in general, there is a lot of concern that TV shows are making you wait longer and longer between seasons. Just think in terms of what we’ve been dealing with already with shows like Stranger Things, Euphoria, or The Boys. Some of this has been due to the global health crisis over the past few years, but then there’s another problem, as well. Shows have become more expensive (almost on the same level as feature films) and with that, of course, comes longer waits.

Luckily, Virgin River may be one of the few shows immune to a lot of this, and we’re optimistic that season 5 will be ready, once more, to stream in July. These episodes can be turned around pretty fast since there isn’t much in the way of special effects, and Netflix has been able to keep this an annual event even during the worst of the health crisis. From the start, we have managed to receive a new season every year, and we tend to think that we’re going to get that all over again here.

Given all of the behind-the-scenes previews being shared these days, plus production being in the works for some time, there’s no reason to feel anything other than optimism for a season 5 premiere date right now. Let’s just hope for further news in the spring.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Virgin River right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







