The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9: ‘Allegiance’ expectations

In just over 24 hours, we are going to have a chance to check out The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9. Isn’t it fair to say this one could be huge? “Allegiance” is the penultimate episode of this season and it is one that could force June and Luke into some tough decisions.

Also, we think there is something to this title that is worth talking out a little bit further.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

If you think back to episode 8, there were a significant number of questions throughout that in regards to June’s allegiance. Did she consider herself loyal to the Americans? Mark pleaded for that loyalty before indicating that he had had a plan to potentially extract Hannah, so where does that stand now?

While Mark presented his plan one way, we do wonder if he or America will try to make some political trade-off with Elisabeth Moss’ character in exchange for getting her daughter back. Or, June finds herself in a position where she’s used as a political pawn by all sides. We know already that this is what Commander Lawrence wants her for when it comes to New Bethlehem.

Of course, we would hope that June ends this upcoming episode in a good place, but we can’t sit here and say that we’re all that confident. This past episode offered so much hope, and we’ve come to know with this show that things are never that pleasant for that long a period of time. We’re expecting another curveball, and the question is who will be the person responsible for it. Lawrence needs June and Serena has her own problems; who would be most invested in her downfall? A lot of Gilead for sure, but it’s easiest for story purposes to have one individual name to hate.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







