Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 10 spoilers: Rose Ceremony chaos

Tonight is going to bring you Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 10 — rest assured, Halloween is not stopping this show from coming back!

So what makes this episode stand out? Well, for starters, we are finally getting another Rose Ceremony! This should be a good chance to see some of the men scramble to ensure that they can stay on the Beach and build a relationship. It’s pretty bonkers that it’s been so long since we’ve seen one of these, but Split Week is a major component in that. Most of the relationships at this point are pretty set, but there are some like Victoria and Shanae who may still have some big decisions to make. (It’s interesting to think that Jill could have stayed and tried to find someone — she just chose not to after being rejected by Jacob after her return.)

Below, you can check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 10 synopsis to get a slightly better sense of what lies ahead here:

“810” – It’s a new day in Paradise! While some couples are waking up feeling stronger than ever, for others it feels like all but a fresh start. A rose ceremony with the women in charge has several men rethinking their place on the beach; and a series of dates between new, established and even some unlikely pairings shakes things up even more. Plus, a storm is brewing for more than one formerly sturdy couple; will it blow over or break things apart for the lovebirds on “Bachelor in Paradise” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

You can see another promo below focusing on Justin’s return; remember that he is going to have a big role moving forward here.

Surprise, surprise! Don't miss Justin's shocking return to #BachelorInParadise tonight at 8/7c and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/0LljPfNud1 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 31, 2022

