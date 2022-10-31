House of the Dragon season 2: Show EP shares long-term goal

The second season of House of the Dragon is coming to HBO in 2024, and we know there is already work being done on it!

While filming may not be underway as of yet, the writers are hard at work capturing the next big part of the central conflict: The Dance of Dragons. Within that, you can go ahead and expect a lot of bloodshed as Rhaenyra faces off against Alicent and her forces in King’s Landing. What makes this conflict so interesting is that deep down, the two do care about each other. We refuse to believe otherwise. There are just so many singular events that brought us down the road, and some of them were mere accidents or misunderstandings.

At the moment, showrunner Ryan Condal can take a well-deserved victory lap. After all, the series has shown itself to be an enormous success with both critics and fans. Yet, Condal is well-aware that reaction can turn on a dime, and he is prepared for there to be backlash at some point. For more, just take a look at his comments to Entertainment Weekly:

“I’ve done a lot of work, hopefully successful work, to try to show them that I am one of them … I come to this show as a massive, longtime fan of the books: I read the books multiple times, I’ve listened to all the audio books, I’ve now read ‘Fire and Blood’ probably more times than any volume of the ‘Song of Ice and Fire,’ I communicate with George [R.R. Martin] regularly. I am as in it as you can be. I am still going to make choices that not all of you are going to like, but, on the whole, I am really looking after the sanctity and wellbeing of George’s work. I care about it immensely as both a fan and as the steward and the showrunner. As long as I can lay my head on the pillow at night knowing that I have brought that kind of love and fidelity to his work, then I feel like I’ve done my job.”

The biggest takeaway at the moment is rather clear: Martin will be very much involved in the show moving forward. This will be different than what we apparently had in Game of Thrones, where the author was less involved in later seasons. We’re prepared to be upset with a couple of twists and honestly, that’s okay. We’re well-aware of what we got ourselves into with this show.

What do you think is going to happen moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

