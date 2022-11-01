Quantum Leap season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Big reveals ahead?

Next week on Quantum Leap season 1 episode 8 you are going to see a story titled “Stand by Ben,” and this certainly feels like an homage.

So what are we talking about here, exactly? It feels like we’re going to see Ben in this episode become the lead character in a teen movie. We’ve already seen him try to fit in as a woman; now, he will be doing that in the body of a kid. This should prove to be a challenge, no? We don’t exactly think he spent a lot of time before leaping trying to learn their lingo.

While this will be a fun story-of-the-week plot most likely, there is also something deeper underneath the surface. After all, we could learning a big piece of the puzzle surrounding why Ben did what he did in the first place, and it could set the stage for more coming up. Go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

11/07/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps into the body of a 16-year-old boy and finds himself among a group of outcast teens on the run. Ben relies on determination to try and guide himself and Addison to safety, all leading to a shocking revelation as a significant piece of his memory returns. TV-14

As we dive further into this episode, we certainly hope that we can start to inch closer to Ben finding his way home. The show has alluded to that being possible later this season, but we’re familiar enough with this world and this concept to know that nothing is guaranteed. There could be a number of other major bumps in the road ahead, and we would say to prepare for many of them now.

